DPO Holds “Khuli Kachehris” To Resolve People’s Issues At Doorsteps

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 01:20 PM

DPO holds “Khuli kachehris” to resolve people’s issues at doorsteps

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO), Sahiwal, Rana Tahir Rehman Khan here on Tuesday held “Khuli kachehris” (Open courts) to resolve people issues and provide them urgent relief.

The police spokesman said the open courts were organized at Jama Masjid Block 12, Government High school 11, Village 11/ L and Government Boys Elementary School 12 in 11/ L.

The Concerned Station House Officers (SHOs) were present on the occasion.

The people registered their complaints in the open courts and the DPO directed the concerned officials to resolve them on urgent basis.

The DPO said that the open court aimed to provide relief to the people on urgent basis at their doorsteps.

