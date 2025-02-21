DPO Holds “Khuli Kachehris” To Resolve People’s Issue
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 02:30 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO), Sahiwal, Rana Tahir Rehman here on Friday held “Khuli Kachehris” (Open Courts) to resolve public issues at their doorsteps.
The DPO listened to the complaints and directed the concerned authorities to resolve the issues on priority.
The DPO said the district police were committed to providing security to people and their properties and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.
The people’s issues would be resolved on merits, he added.
APP/mjm/378
Recent Stories
UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates
Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced
Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025
COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK
Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025
International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy
GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws
Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thousands of tourists flock to enjoy Murree snowfall2 minutes ago
-
HDBA delegation calls on CJP2 minutes ago
-
DPO holds “Khuli Kachehris” to resolve people’s issue2 minutes ago
-
Developed nations got progress by mother tongue: CM Murad12 minutes ago
-
Students of Government College of Technical Sialkot visit SIMAP22 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police achieves remarkable success in 23-day crackdown22 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera order foolproof security arrangements during Ramadan22 minutes ago
-
Open hearing held in Khairpur to address Public Grievances32 minutes ago
-
No threat to USC's regular, contractual employees: Rana Tanveer32 minutes ago
-
Tremors felt in Swat, Buner, and Malakand Division32 minutes ago
-
Age limit for PMS exams raised to 35 years42 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home Secretary Mengal makes surprise visit to Camp Jail52 minutes ago