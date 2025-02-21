Open Menu

DPO Holds “Khuli Kachehris” To Resolve People’s Issue

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 02:30 PM

DPO holds “Khuli Kachehris” to resolve people’s issue

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO), Sahiwal, Rana Tahir Rehman here on Friday held “Khuli Kachehris” (Open Courts) to resolve public issues at their doorsteps.

The DPO listened to the complaints and directed the concerned authorities to resolve the issues on priority.

The DPO said the district police were committed to providing security to people and their properties and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

The people’s issues would be resolved on merits, he added.

