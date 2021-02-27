UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Holds Khuli Katchehri

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

DPO holds Khuli Katchehri

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah Saturday organized Katchehri at Rural Circle Rustam, Mardan to listen problems and issues of the people.

The large number of people and concerned police officers attended the event.

DPO listened the problems of people relating to land ownership and transfer, correction of record, issuance of income certificate, and domicile.

Speaking on the occasion, Zahidullah said that Katchehri was held following orders of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide relief to masses.

