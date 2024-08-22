DPO holds 'Khuli Katcheri' to solve issues

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) District Police Officer, (DPO), Sahiwal, Faisal Shehzad on Thursday held 'Khuli Karcheri' (open court) in Kassowal police station to resolve public issues on priority.

Around 20 persons registered their complains before the management..

DPO ordered to the concerned officials on the spot to resolve the people’s issues.

Station House officers (SHOs) of the tehsil were present in the Katcheri.

The purpose of the open court was to resolve people’s issues at their doorsteps.

Addressing to the people, the DPO said open courts were being held on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide prompt relief to the people.

He directed the police to ensure security to the common man on a priority basis, adding no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

APP/mjm/378