DPO holds meeting, discusses issues related to maintaining law & order

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Yasir Afridi held meeting with members of peace committee, discussed important issues related to maintaining law and order on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal here on Wednesday.

The cash prize for the best shop decoration on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal will be announced by the committee.

On behalf of Abbottabad Police, the District Police Chief awarded certificates of appreciation to the members of the peace committee for their outstanding services during the last Muharram.

According to details, a meeting was held with members of the peace committee under the chairmanship of District Police Chief Abbottabad Yasir Afridi, Additional SP Abbottabad Owais Shafiq and SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion of Rabi-ul-Awal, security arrangements, law and order situation and other issues were discussed.

Addressing the members of the peace committee, the district police chief said thatfoolproof security and law and order would be ensured.

He said religious harmony, tolerance and law and order would be ensured. The role of scholars and peace committee was exemplary. The members of the peace committee assured their full cooperation, he added.