DPO holds meeting of police officers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi held a meeting with deputy superintendent police officers (DSPs )and station house officers (SHOs) of Shahpur, Sillanwali and Kotmomin Tehsills at his office on Thursday.

He reviewed progress on serious criminal cases, arrest of wanted suspects and fugitives and recovery of stolen properties. The recovered valuables were handed over to the owners and orders were issued for investigating cases on merit.

The DPO conducted a comparative review of 15 calls regarding implementation of timelines, issued for the registration of cases in the police stations. He also briefed the officers regarding the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab.