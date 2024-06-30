Open Menu

DPO Holds Meeting With District Peace Committee

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 06:40 PM

DPO holds meeting with district peace committee

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of DPO Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi with the members of District Peace Committee and ulema in connection with Muharram peace.

The DPO said that the peace committee played an important role in maintaining law and order situation and together they would ensure peace in Muharram.

He asked ulema to cooperate with the police to ensure law and order in the current situation. He appreciated ulema role in maintaining peace in the district.

He said that ulema in Sargodha always played a vital and positive role in maintaining peace. He hoped that ulema would play a positive role during the upcoming Muharram.

The committee, under the supervision of chairman peace committee, assured the DPO of working together for maintaining peace.

