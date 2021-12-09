UrduPoint.com

DPO Holds Meeting With Minorities

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 12:46 PM

DPO holds meeting with minorities

District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran held a meeting with leaders of minorities here at Police Line Conference Hall

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran held a meeting with leaders of minorities here at Police Line Conference Hall.

According to a Bahawalpur police spokesman, the meeting was attended by church leaders of the Christian community and senior police officials.

The meeting reviewed the security provided to churches and minorities in the district.

Father Iftikhar Moon told the DPO that the Christian community was satisfied with the security arrangements made by Bahawalpur police.

The DPO said that foolproof security would be provided to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas Eve.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Bahawalpur Church Christian

Recent Stories

EGA signs three-year agreement to supply bauxite f ..

EGA signs three-year agreement to supply bauxite from Guinea to China’s Bosai ..

2 minutes ago
 NCWR starts series of film festival

NCWR starts series of film festival

33 seconds ago
 Govt committed to eliminate corruption: Ali Muhamm ..

Govt committed to eliminate corruption: Ali Muhammad

35 seconds ago
 CM Mahmood Khan for collective efforts to eliminat ..

CM Mahmood Khan for collective efforts to eliminate corruption

36 seconds ago
 ADNOC Drilling awarded $3.8 billion drilling contr ..

ADNOC Drilling awarded $3.8 billion drilling contract, underscoring strong growt ..

17 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 87475 cusecs water

IRSA releases 87475 cusecs water

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.