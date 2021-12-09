DPO holds meeting with minorities

District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran held a meeting with leaders of minorities here at Police Line Conference Hall

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran held a meeting with leaders of minorities here at Police Line Conference Hall.

According to a Bahawalpur police spokesman, the meeting was attended by church leaders of the Christian community and senior police officials.

The meeting reviewed the security provided to churches and minorities in the district.

Father Iftikhar Moon told the DPO that the Christian community was satisfied with the security arrangements made by Bahawalpur police.

The DPO said that foolproof security would be provided to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas Eve.