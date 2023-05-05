DPO holds meeting with police officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan held a meeting with sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) and station house officers (SHOs) across the district through video-link, late at Thursday night.

He reviewed progress on serious criminal cases, arrest of wanted suspects and fugitives and recovery of stolen properties. The recovered valuables were handed over to the owners and orders were issued for investigating cases on merit.

The DPO conducted a comparative review of 15 calls regarding implementation of timelines, issued for the registration of cases in the police stations. He also briefed the officers regarding the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab.