DPO holds meeting with police officers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran held a meeting with sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) and station house officers (SHOs) at his office, here on Sunday.

He reviewed progress on serious criminal cases, arrest of wanted suspects and fugitives and recovery of stolen properties.

The recovered valuables were handed over to the owners and orders were issued for investigating cases on merit.

The DPO conducted a comparative review of 15 calls regarding implementation of timelines, issued for the registration of cases in the police stations. He also briefed the officers regarding the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab.