DPO holds meeting with sugar mills administrators

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Tariq Aziz on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review traffic incidents and traffic jams due to movement of sugarcane loaded vehicles.

Addressing the meeting here,the DPO said that traffic pressure multiplies on main roads with the start of sugarcane crushing season.Commuters were facing hurdles in traveling as the drivers of sugarcane loaded vehicles didn't follow traffic rules and parked their vehicles on main roads,he added.

The DPO urged mills administrations to take measures to increase parking facilities of cane loaded vehicles in their respective limits.

He appealed to take steps to aware drivers about traffic laws as well as to install reflectors on the vehicles in order to avoid accidents.

He directed traffic police to take immediate steps to maintain smooth flow of traffic,adding that he instructed to increase police numbers and patrolling on roads.

Traffic education Incharge,Sajjid Mehmood said that awareness programs were being organized for drivers in the wake of preventing accidents.

Representatives of sugar mills extended their full cooperation with police in this regard.