DPO holds meeting with Ulemas for peace, observance of corona SOPs

TANK, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) ::District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada Tuesday held separate meetings with Sunni and Shia Ulemas here at his office to seek cooperation for maintaining peace in the area and to ensure that strict implementation of corona SOPs.

The DPO informed the Ulemas to observe lockdown SOPs on the days of martyrdom of Hazrat Ali and Al-Quds during Itikaf and on Eid-ul-Fitr to avoid spread of the infectious corona disease.

Apart from Shia and Sunni clerics and elders,Tank Police DSP Headquarters Iqbal Khan Baloch, DSP Sub-Division Jandola Ghazi Marjan Khan and Line Officer Sharifullah Khan were also present on the occasion.

During the meetings, DPO Tank appealed to the people not to take out any kind of procession,not to create any rush, take special care of cleanliness, wear face masks, use hand sanitizers and ensure social distancing.

He said the third wave of the coronavirus epidemic was spreading rapidly and in order to prevent from the disease people should stay at homes and wear face masks when go out.

The Ulemas and elders of both the sects assured full cooperation with Tank police to make their district peaceful and promote brotherhood in the areas.