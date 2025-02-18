DPO Holds Online Open Court
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 03:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Dr Rizwan Ahmad held an open court at his
office and heard complaints of people online, saving them botheration of travelling
long distances.
A police spokesman said that keeping in view the number of complaints from far flung areas, the
DPO had initiated a process of holding online open courts to facilitate people located in
remote areas and hear their complaints online.
The DPO listened to complaints of a number of people online who were present at PS Ali Pur and
ordered SHO Nadeem Haidar to address their grievances.
Recent Stories
UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific
Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21
Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025
NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..
Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC
ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..
At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto
Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO holds online open court2 minutes ago
-
Three dacoits held2 minutes ago
-
Two model Ramadan bazaars to be set up in district2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews construction work22 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister meets Sarhad Chamber delegation to address business concerns32 minutes ago
-
Utility store's employees holds protest2 hours ago
-
Earthquake tremors felt in Zhob, Kalat districts2 hours ago
-
Notorious criminals surrender to police in Ghotki2 hours ago
-
5.1-magnitude quake jolts Swat2 hours ago
-
NA reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering moral, political, diplomatic support to Kashmir issue2 hours ago
-
Pakistan to receive much-needed rain, snowfall after prolonged dry spell2 hours ago
-
SRSO's efforts supporting flood-affected communities lauded by MPA Hallar Wassan2 hours ago