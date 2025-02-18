DPO holds online open court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Dr Rizwan Ahmad held an open court at his

office and heard complaints of people online, saving them botheration of travelling

long distances.

A police spokesman said that keeping in view the number of complaints from far flung areas, the

DPO had initiated a process of holding online open courts to facilitate people located in

remote areas and hear their complaints online.

The DPO listened to complaints of a number of people online who were present at PS Ali Pur and

ordered SHO Nadeem Haidar to address their grievances.