DPO Holds Online Open Court
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2025 | 03:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan hosted a live digital “Khuli Katchery” (open court) via Facebook and interacted with citizens hailing from the district worldwide and resolved their issues.
The virtual session attracted participation from Muzaffargarh residents living across the world, who engaged with the DPO directly and shared their issues and sought redress. Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan issued orders to address issues on a priority basis.
The citizens, both local and overseas, lauded the DPO and thanked him for interacting and resolving their problems.
