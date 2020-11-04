UrduPoint.com
DPO Holds Open Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Faisal Gulzar held an open court at Miani Police station here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that people's cooperation was vital for controlling crimes.

He said protection of lives and property of people and quick redressel of their complaints was the priority of police. He said that stern action would be taken against corrupt police officials.

On some complaints, the DPO ordered to arrest the proclaimed offenders and said that investigation of the cases should be carried out on merit.

