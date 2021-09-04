DPO holds open court

District Police Officer (DPO) Zulfiqar Ahmed held an open court at Police Lines, here on Saturday

Speaking on the occasion, he said that people's cooperation was vital for controlling crimes.

He said protection of lives and property of people and quick redressel of their complaints was the priority of police.

He said that stern action would be taken against corrupt police officials.

On some complaints, the DPO ordered to arrest the proclaimed offenders (POs) and said that investigation of the cases should be carried out on merit.