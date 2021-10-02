UrduPoint.com

DPO Holds Open Court

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 03:50 PM

District Police Officer Zulfiqar Ahmed held an open court at Police Lines here on Saturday

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that people's cooperation was vital for controlling crimes.

He said that protection of lives and property of people and quick redressal of their complaints was the priority of police.

He said that stern action would be taken against corrupt police officials.

On some complaints, the DPO ordered the arrest of proclaimed offenders and said thatinvestigation into the cases should be carried out on merit.

