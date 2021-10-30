UrduPoint.com

DPO Holds Open Court

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :District Police Office (DPO) Faisal Gulzar Saturday held an open court (khuli kutchehry) in Gogera police station to address the public grievances.

He issued orders to resolve public complaints within the stipulated time period and said that no delaying tactics would be tolerated in the matter.

The DPO said that updates in this regard would be taken on the request of the petitioners while holding open forums would be continued to ensure justice to common man at his doorstep.

