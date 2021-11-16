DPO holds open court

UrduPoint.com

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Omar Saeed Malik held a 'khuli kutchehry' (open court) at at Saddar Police Station, Pasrur here on Tuesday

The open court was attended by a large number of people. The DPO said that the aim of 'open court was to provide people with justice and create a strong liaison between people and police.

He said that people's cooperation was vital for controlling crimes.

