DPO holds open court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :An open court was held at the District Police Office (DPO) where DPO Muhammad Hasan Iqbal listened to complaints and issued directives on Friday.

On this occasion, the DPO said complaints of the common man would be addressed on a top priority and relief will be given to complainants.

He added that personnel would have to play their due role for law and order besides takingaction against criminals.