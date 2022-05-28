DPO holds open court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Rizwan Ahmed held an open court at Bhagtanwala police station here on Saturday.

The DPO ordered the arrest of proclaimed offenders and said that investigation should be carried out on merit.

He said people's cooperation was vital to end crimes, adding that the protection of lives and propertyof people was a priority of police.