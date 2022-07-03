DPO holds open court

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar has listened to people and received their complaints at an open court held at his office here.

According to a Bahawalpur police spokesman, following the directions of Inspector General Police, Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Additional Inspector General Police for South Punjab, Ahsan Sadique, a khuli katchehri was held at DPO Bahawalpur Office.

People visiting the katchehri informed the DPO about the difficulties they faced during proceedings into their applications and FIRs lodged with different police stations. The DPO directed the SDPOs and SHOs to accelerate the pace of investigation being conducted into cases and also urged the police officials to facilitate visitors and applicants.