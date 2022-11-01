DPO holds open court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Sialkot Muhammad Faisal Kamran held an open kutchery at his office here on Tuesday.

The DPO listened to the complaints of people and issued on the spot orders for the redressal for the same.

He said that complaints of common man would be redressed on top priority and relief would be given to complainants at police station level.

He said police personnel would play their due role in ensuring law and orderin their respective areas.