DPO holds open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Tariq Aziz held an open court (kutchery) in his office here on Saturday.

The DPO listened to the complaints of people and issued on the spot orders for the redressal of the same.

He said that complaints of common man would be redressed on top priority and relief would be given to complainants at police station level.

He said police personnel would play their due role in ensuring law and order in theirrespective areas.