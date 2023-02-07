DPO holds open court:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran held an open court (kutchery) in his office here on Tuesday.

The DPO listened to the complaints of people and issued on the spot orders for the redressal of the same.

He said that complaints of common man would be redressed on priority and relief would be given to complainants at police station level.

Police personnel should play their due role in ensuring law and order in the irrespective areas,the RPO added.