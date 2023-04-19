DPO holds open court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :An open court was held by District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal and issued directions on Wednesday.

The district police officer said complaints of people would be addressed on a top priority and relief would be provided to complainants.

He said series of open courts would continue to provide justice to people at their doorsteps.

The DPO directed DSP Sambrial to complete investigation of murder cases on merit.