DPO Holds Open Court

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2023 | 04:40 PM

DPO holds open court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal held a khuli kutchehry (an open court) at Daska Sadar police station on Saturday.

All station house officers (SHOs) of the circle, investigation officers of relevant cases, plaintiffs of serious cases, and a large number of people participated in the open court.

After listening to the plaintiffs' cases and citizens' complaints, the DPO issued orders to the officers concerned to address the complaints on merit. He said that the departmental action orders were issued against officers who were found negligent in performing their duties.

