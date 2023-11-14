Open Menu

DPO Holds Open Court

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

DPO holds open court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal held an open kutchery at Ugoki police station.

The SHO, investigation officers of relevant cases, plaintiffs of serious cases, and a large number of locals attended it.

The DPO issued orders to officers concerned to redress the grievances of plaintiffs on merit.

He said that departmental action had been initiated against negligent officers. "The aim of open kutcheries is to reduce the barrier between the police and the public by making it easier for citizens to access officers and solve their problems at their doorsteps," he added.

