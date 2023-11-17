DPO holds open court

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal held an khuli kutchehry (open court) at Hajipura police station.

SHO, investigation officers of relevant cases, plaintiffs of serious cases, and a large number of locals participated in the kutchery.

The DPO issued orders on-the-spot to officers concerned to redress the complaints of the plaintiffs and the complaints of citizens. He said that departmental action orders were issued against officers who were found negligent in performing their duties.