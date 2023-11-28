Open Menu

DPO Holds Open Court

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 06:00 PM

DPO holds open court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal held an "Open Kutchery" at Saddar Daska police station.

The SHO, investigation officers of relevant cases, plaintiffs of serious cases, and a large number of local residents participated in it.

The DPO issued orders to officers to redress the complaints of the plaintiffs on merit. Departmental action orders were issued against officers who were neglecting their duties. He said that the aim of open kutcheries is to reduce the barrier between the police and the public by making it easier for citizens to access officers and solve their problems on their doorsteps.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Daska Saddar Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistani star Madiha Imam's wedding with Moji Bas ..

Pakistani star Madiha Imam's wedding with Moji Basar in India ignites social med ..

31 minutes ago
 Traffic Police services launched at PITB establish ..

Traffic Police services launched at PITB established e-Khidmat Centers across Pu ..

44 minutes ago
 Four constables arrested over charges of getting b ..

Four constables arrested over charges of getting bribe from cricketers

48 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador and FAO Mark Successful Completion ..

U.S. Ambassador and FAO Mark Successful Completion of $1.3 Million Sustainable F ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Commends the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federat ..

OIC Commends the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation’s Creative Initiatives a ..

1 hour ago
 vivo V29e 5G: Illuminating Your World and Redefini ..

Vivo V29e 5G: Illuminating Your World and Redefining Photography

1 hour ago
TECNO Mobile Pakistan Signs Brand Spectrum as PR P ..

TECNO Mobile Pakistan Signs Brand Spectrum as PR Partner

1 hour ago
 Hafeez optimistic: Babar's batting to flourish san ..

Hafeez optimistic: Babar's batting to flourish sans captaincy

1 hour ago
 Nida Dar's four-fer gives Pakistan women's team a ..

Nida Dar's four-fer gives Pakistan women's team a winning start on New Zealand t ..

1 hour ago
 Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NO ..

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NOC hurdle

5 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

5 hours ago
 KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan