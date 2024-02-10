DPO holds open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammed Faisal Kamran held an "Open Kutchery" at Saddar Sargoda police station.

The SHO, investigation officers, plaintiffs of cases, and a large number of local residents participated in it.

The DPO issued orders to officers to redress the complaints of the plaintiffs on merit. Departmental action orders were issued against officers who were neglecting their duties. He said that the aim of open kutcheries is to reduce the barrier between the police and the public by making it easier for citizens to access officers and solve their problems on their doorsteps.