DPO Holds Open Court
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammed Faisal Kamran held an open court [khuli kutchehry] at Saddar Sargodha police station.
The SHO, investigation officers, plaintiffs of cases, and a large number of local residents participated in it.
The DPO issued orders to officers concerned to redress complaints of plaintiffs on merit. Departmental action orders were issued against officers who were neglecting their duties. He said the aim of open courts was to reduce the distance between the police and the public by making it easier for citizens to access officers to get solved their problems.
