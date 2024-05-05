DPO Holds Open Court
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2024 | 07:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) An open court was held at the District Police Office (DPO) where DPO Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi listened to the public complaints and issued directives on Sunday.
The DPO said complaints of common man would be addressed on a top priority and relief would be given to complainants.
He said that personnel would have to play their due role for maintaining law and order, besides taking action against criminals.
