DPO Holds Open Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal held an open court in his office and issued orders to officers for immediate redress of citizen problems.

According to police, the DPO issued orders to officers concerned to resolve complaints on the basis of merit and send a report to him.

The open court is being held daily. The DPO also issued orders to all SHOs of the district to hold open courts in their police stations and provide all facilities to complainants.

He said that the purpose of holding the open court was to provide speedy justice to citizens, restore trust between citizens and the police and make Sialkot district a cradle of peace.

