DPO Holds Open Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal held an open court

and issued orders to officers for immediate redressal of people's problems.

The DPO also issued orders to the SHOs in the district to hold open courts in

their police stations and to provide facilities to complainants coming to the

police stations.

He said that the purpose of holding the open court was to resolve issues of people

besides restoring trust between people and the police.

