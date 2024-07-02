DPO Holds Open Court
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal held an open court
and issued orders to officers for immediate redressal of people's problems.
The DPO also issued orders to the SHOs in the district to hold open courts in
their police stations and to provide facilities to complainants coming to the
police stations.
He said that the purpose of holding the open court was to resolve issues of people
besides restoring trust between people and the police.
Recent Stories
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairperson vows not to compromise on misconduct regarding BISP payments20 seconds ago
-
Tank police arrest three outlaws; recover 8 kg hashish10 minutes ago
-
Sports journalists play vital role in promoting games: Chairman PMYP10 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh10 minutes ago
-
Dir Lower police arrest 12 proclaimed offenders in June10 minutes ago
-
Two drug-peddlers arrested; ice, weapons recovered10 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman addresses citizens’ complaints at doorstep20 minutes ago
-
Senator Sherry Rehman proposes Youth Climate Caucus at Senate20 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur faces excessive heat wave20 minutes ago
-
UPM delegation visited USKT20 minutes ago
-
Power supply interrupted from Nathia Gali grid station20 minutes ago
-
Traffic cop shot dead on Ring Road20 minutes ago