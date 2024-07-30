DPO holds open court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal held an open court

in his office and issued on the spot orders to the officers concerned for the

redressal of problems.

He also issued orders to all SHOs of the district to hold open courts in their

police stations and provide all facilities to complainants.

The DPO said the purpose of holding open court was to provide speedy

justice to citizens and restore confidence of people on the police.