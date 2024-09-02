Open Menu

DPO Holds Open Court

Published September 02, 2024

DPO holds open court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq held an open court in his office and issued orders to officers for immediate redressal of citizens problems.

The DPO issued orders to officers concerned to resolve complaints on the basis of merit and send a report to him.

He also issued orders to all SHOs of the district to hold open courts in their police stations.

The DPO said that the purpose of holding open courts was to provide speedy justice to citizens, restore trust between citizens and the police.

