DPO holds open court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq held an open court in City Circle.

He listened to public issues and complaints and issued orders for their immediate redress.

The DPO said that the purpose of open courts is to provide justice at the doorstep of citizens

and grievances of the public would be addressed on priority basis.

He said that the Sialkot police is working day and night to serve and protect the public.