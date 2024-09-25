DPO Holds Open Court
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 09:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umar Farooq held an open court at Kotli Loharan Police Station.
On this occasion, the DPO listened to public issues and complaints and issued immediate redressal orders on the spot.
He said that the purpose of open court is to provide justice at the doorstep of citizens. He further said that the grievances of the public will be addressed on priority basis.
He said that the Sialkot Police is working day and night to serve and protect the public.
