DPO Holds Open Court

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 06:51 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umer Farooq held an open court in his office and issued orders to officers for immediate redress of citizen problems

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umer Farooq held an open court in his office and issued orders to officers for immediate redress of citizen problems.

DPO Rana Umer Farooq issued orders to officers concerned to resolve complaints on the basis of merit and send a report to him.

He also issued orders to all SHOs of the district to hold open courts in their police stations and provide all facilities to complainants.

The DPO said that the purpose of holding open courts was to provide speedy justice to citizens, restore trust between citizens and the police.

