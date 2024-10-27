Open Menu

DPO Holds Open Court

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM

DPO holds open court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umar Farooq held an 'open court' at Badiana Police Station, Pasroor Circle.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO listened to public issues and complaints and issued immediate redress orders.

He said the purpose of open court was to provide justice at the doorsteps of citizens.

He said that complaints of the public would be addressed on priority basis. Sialkot Police is busy day and night to serve and protect the public, he added.

