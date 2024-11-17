DPO holds open court

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan directed the officials concerned to take action for evacuation of occupied public property, obeying the orders of the judicial courts.

While holding an open court at DPO Office here,he listened to a number of complaints pertaining to their cases at different police stations.

The DPO issued directives on 25 complaints and directed the police officials concerned to resolve them without further delay. He vowed that provision of justice would be made at any cost.