DPO holds open court:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi held an “Open Kutchery” at Kirana police station on Tuesday.

The SHO, investigation officers, plaintiffs of cases, and a large number of local residents participated in it.

The DPO issued orders to officers to redress the complaints of the plaintiffs on merit. Orders were issued against officers who were neglecting their duties.

He said that the aim of open courts is to reduce the barrier between the police and the public by making it easier for citizens to access officers and solve their prob­lems on their doorsteps.