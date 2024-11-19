DPO Holds Open Court:
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi held an “Open Kutchery” at Kirana police station on Tuesday.
The SHO, investigation officers, plaintiffs of cases, and a large number of local residents participated in it.
The DPO issued orders to officers to redress the complaints of the plaintiffs on merit. Orders were issued against officers who were neglecting their duties.
He said that the aim of open courts is to reduce the barrier between the police and the public by making it easier for citizens to access officers and solve their problems on their doorsteps.
Recent Stories
No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NUML literature fest showcases Pakistan's rich culture & artistic spirit1 minute ago
-
Ceremony held at UAD to mark world Radiology Day1 minute ago
-
DC Kohat inaugurates training on agriculture statistics1 minute ago
-
Senate Education Body restores 137 teachers; addresses media misinformation2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor, Oman CG discuss matters of importance, IDEAS 202412 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt installing air quality index devices at IUB12 minutes ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy displayed in Nathia Gali12 minutes ago
-
No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda15 minutes ago
-
PU faculty member honored21 minutes ago
-
PM directs strict action to curb hoarding, tax evasion in sugar sector21 minutes ago
-
DC inspects schools, hospitals21 minutes ago
-
NDMA sends another relief consignment to Gaza, Lebanon, Syria32 minutes ago