DPO Holds Open Court
Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ejaaz Malhi held an “Open Kutchery” at Shah Nikdur police station on Saturday.
The SHO, investigation officers, plaintiffs of cases, and a large number of local residents participated in it.
The DPO issued orders to officers to redress the complaints of the plaintiffs on merit. He said that the aim of open courts is to reduce the barrier between the police and the public by making it easier for citizens to access officers and solve their problems on their doorsteps. The DPO said that provision of justice to people on their doorsteps was his top priority.
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two shot dead at mela; 8 arrested43 seconds ago
-
Committee reviews progress on Lahore Development Program49 seconds ago
-
13 criminals nabbed in Sargodha54 seconds ago
-
PM offers sympathies to Malaysian Prime Minister over loss of lives in recent floods11 minutes ago
-
Boy hit to death11 minutes ago
-
PTI's anti-govt agenda exposed, says Aqeel Malik21 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders reaffirm commitment to people’s rights on party's 57th foundation day31 minutes ago
-
Grand jirga stresses joint efforts to ensure lasting peace in Kohat Division31 minutes ago
-
DG Pakistan CAA, PIA CEO hail resumption of Europe Flights after 4 years41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army helps save lives in N Waziristan road accident1 hour ago
-
Punjab police SI, two others shot dead in Lakki1 hour ago
-
Ali Gohar slams PTI leadership for using innocent people as 'Human Shields'2 hours ago