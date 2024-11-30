Open Menu

DPO Holds Open Court

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ejaaz Malhi held an “Open Kutchery” at Shah Nikdur police station on Saturday.

The SHO, investigation officers, plaintiffs of cases, and a large number of local residents participated in it.

The DPO issued orders to officers to redress the complaints of the plaintiffs on merit. He said that the aim of open courts is to reduce the barrier between the police and the public by making it easier for citizens to access officers and solve their problems on their doorsteps. The DPO said that provision of justice to people on their doorsteps was his top priority.

