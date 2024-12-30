Open Menu

DPO Holds Open Court

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DPO holds open court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umer Farooq held an open court in his office and issued orders to officers for immediate redress of citizen problems.

DPO Rana Umer Farooq issued orders to officers concerned to resolve complaints on the basis of merit and send a report to him.

He also issued orders to all SHOs of the district to hold open courts in their police stations and provide all facilities to complainants.

The DPO said that the purpose of holding the open courts was to provide speedy justice to citizens, restore trust between citizens and the police.

Related Topics

Police All Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

2024 warmest year on record: WMO

2024 warmest year on record: WMO

55 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted e ..

Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..

16 minutes ago
 ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into U ..

ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years

1 hour ago
 UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

2 hours ago
 DEWA's Research and Development develops smart app ..

DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management

2 hours ago
Integrated Transport Centre announces services sch ..

Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday

2 hours ago
 Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerbo ..

Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

2 hours ago
 Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at ..

Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit

2 hours ago
 At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointmen ..

Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court

2 hours ago
 GCAA launches region's first digital platform for ..

GCAA launches region's first digital platform for implementing 'CORSIA'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan