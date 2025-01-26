DPO holds open court

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi held an open court at the Bhagtanwala police station on Sunday.

The DPO issued orders to officers to redress complaints on merit while orders were also

issued against officers who were neglecting their duties.

He also visited various sections of the police station and review cleanliness situation.