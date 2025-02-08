DPO Holds Open Court
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi held an open court at the Kotmomin police station on Saturday.
The DPO issued orders to officers to redress complaints on merit while orders were also
issued against officers who were neglecting their duties.
He also visited various sections of the police station and review cleanliness. The prime responsibility of police is to protect lives and property of people, the DPO added.
