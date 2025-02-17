DPO Holds Open Court
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 06:57 PM
District Police Officer (DPO) Muhmamd Suhaib Ashraf held an open court at Kotmomin Tehsil Headquarter Hospital on Monday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhmamd Suhaib Ashraf held an open court at Kotmomin Tehsil Headquarter Hospital on Monday.
The DPO issued orders to officers to redress complaints on merit while orders were also
issued against officers who were neglecting their duties.
He also visited various sections of the hospital and heard people's complaints. The prime responsibility of police is to protect lives and property of people, the DPO added.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025, reviews latest offerings from national, inte ..
Gear Industries unveils world’s lightest ballistic plate at IDEX 2025
ADDED issues resolution to regulate establishment, licencing of endowment compan ..
Deputy Commissioner launches essential immunization campaign
PITB-developed HRMIS digitizes over 674,000 govt officers profiles
DPO holds open court
Two traffic cops dismissed
CSA probationary officers meet commissioner
Türkiye's ASSAN showcases latest ammunition technologies at IDEX 2025
BrahMos Aerospace showcases its hypersonic missile system at NAVDEX 2025
Abu Dhabi to further enhance trade, investments with China
Zayed Higher Organisation launches 'Naqra' labs in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain to empower ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Commissioner launches essential immunization campaign3 minutes ago
-
PITB-developed HRMIS digitizes over 674,000 govt officers profiles3 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court3 minutes ago
-
Two traffic cops dismissed3 minutes ago
-
CSA probationary officers meet commissioner3 minutes ago
-
DI Khan: Another attack on convoy carrying relief goods to Kurram1 hour ago
-
Capital preparations for colorful Jashn-e-Baharan festival2 hours ago
-
Truck driver of relief goods' convoy injured in firing2 hours ago
-
Khyber district administration finalizes Ramazan relief plan2 hours ago
-
Traders call for relief to consumers during Ramazan2 hours ago
-
Nawaz, Maryam discuss welfare projects, future political strategy with MPAs2 hours ago
-
Sindh govt to provide complete security for Champions Trophy: Sharjeel2 hours ago