DPO holds open court

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhmamd Suhaib Ashraf held an open court at Kotmomin Tehsil Headquarter Hospital on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhmamd Suhaib Ashraf held an open court at Kotmomin Tehsil Headquarter Hospital on Monday.

The DPO issued orders to officers to redress complaints on merit while orders were also

issued against officers who were neglecting their duties.

He also visited various sections of the hospital and heard people's complaints. The prime responsibility of police is to protect lives and property of people, the DPO added.