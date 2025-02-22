Open Menu

DPO Holds Open Court

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 04:40 PM

DPO holds open court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shahzad held an open court at the Hajipura police station.

According to a police spokesman, DPO Faisal Shahzad listened to public issues and complaints and issued orders for their redress.

The DPO said that the purpose of the open court is to provide justice at the doorstep of citizens.

He said that the complaints of the public will be addressed on a priority basis. Sialkot police is busy day and night serving and protecting the public, he added.

