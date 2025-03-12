DPO holds open court

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat, Dr. Mustansar Atta Bajwa, held an open court at the Industrial Estate Phase II Police Station to address public grievances.

A large number of citizens attended the session and raised various issues.

The DPO assured them that their concerns would be resolved on a priority basis, strictly on merit.

According to a police spokesperson, such initiatives will continue to ensure the timely redressal of public complaints. During the session, the DPO issued on-the-spot directives to relevant officers for swift action.

He reiterated that providing justice at the citizens' doorstep remains a top priority of the police.